Voters Want Affordability, Elections Show

High-profile wins for Democrats in New York, New Jersey and Virginia showed how important affordability is to voters. The New York Times' David Leonhardt tells us more.

Then, Salman Rushdie talks about his book "The Eleventh Hour," a quintet of stories set in India, America, and England. It's his first fiction he has published since he suffered a knife attack in 2022.

And, the team at the New England Aquarium in Boston has created a “geriatric island” for their elderly penguin residents. Eric Fox, associate curator of penguins at the aquarium, discusses the benefits of the special retreat.