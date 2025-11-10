Home Heating Assistance in Limbo as Cold Snap Sweeps U.S.

As lawmakers in Washington take steps toward ending the government shutdown, University of Pennsylvania energy expert Sanya Carley talks about federal home heating help known as LIHEAP, which is not being paid out to residents of several states as a cold snap arrives.

Then, former Department of Justice pardon attorney Liz Oyer discusses President Trump's pardons of allies linked to efforts to undermine the 2020 election.

And, the Supreme Court heard a case Monday about a Rastafari man who grew dreadlocks for his religion. When he was in prison, guards shaved his hair against his will. Shamara Wyllie Alhassan, assistant professor of African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, explains the importance of dreadlocks in the Rastafari religion.