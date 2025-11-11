Why Democrats May Have 'Wind at Their Back' After Shutdown Fight

The Senate just passed a government funding deal, and House members will vote soon. Many Democrats wanted the party to hold out for Affordable Care Act subsidies, and some of them have turned against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, even though he opposed the deal. Schumer's former legislative director, Jim Kessler, explains more.

And, the Food and Drug Administration is removing a decades-old warning on hormone replacement therapy products for women experiencing menopause. Theresa Gaffney, a reporter at STAT, the health and medicine publication, joins us to discuss.

Then, this Veterans Day, Marine Corps chaplain Navy Lt. Terry A. Roberts joins us to reflect on what the day means to him and how he sees his role as sort of a father figure to young Marines on the battlefield.