What's in GOP's Health Care Plans?

Health insurance premiums are set to skyrocket after tax credits that make Obamacare more affordable expire at the end of the year. Republicans say they have plans to make health care more affordable. What are those plans? And would they would work? We ask KFF health policy expert Larry Levitt.

Then, a Trump administration deadline came and went Tuesday without a sustainable water-sharing agreement on the Colorado River. Colorado State University's Bradley Udall tells us more.

And, with fall well underway, resident chef Kathy Gunst has recipes for vegetable, fish and pork stews to share.