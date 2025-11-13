The Shutdown is Over. Now, the Political Fallout Begins

Former Republican Rep. Charlie Dent discusses what's next for Republicans and Democrats now that the shutdown is over and the fight over rising health care costs continues.

Then, the House Oversight Committee released a trove of documents on Wednesday from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. President Trump's name appears multiple times, raising questions about what Trump may have known about Epstein's crimes. The Washington Post's Isaac Arnsdorf joins us.

And, a new study finds that nearly every daily activity is more enjoyable when done with someone else. Psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn tells us more.