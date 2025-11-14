Trump Administration Targets Charlotte for Immigration Crackdown

Officials in Charlotte, North Carolina, are expecting Border Patrol agents to arrive in the city in the coming days for a crackdown on illegal immigration. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez talks about why the administration is increasingly turning to Border Patrol agents for its immigration operations in cities that are not on the border.

Then, AI stocks are sagging after reaching record highs, prompting some investors to warn of a bubble. We speak with The New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin about whether a crash is near.

And, Vibe magazine is merging with Rolling Stone to help bolster its hip-hop coverage to include podcasts, long-form journalism and social media. Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal discusses what this merger could mean for the future of Black cultural criticism.