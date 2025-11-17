‘Nothing to Hide’: Why Trump Changed His Mind on the Epstein Files

President Trump posted on social media Sunday night that "we have nothing to hide" and now says House Republicans should vote to release all files on convicted sex offender and well-connected financier Jeffrey Epstein. Punchbowl News co-founder John Bresnahan explains why.

And, even with the government open again, Head Start programs are unstable, with some of them still closed. Tommy Sheridan, deputy director of the National Head Start Association, shares more.

Then, Kentucky's Republican senators are feuding over a provision quietly tucked into the bill that reopened the government. Sen. Mitch McConnell added language banning the sale of hemp products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container. Sen. Rand Paul says the provision could devastate the industry. Kentucky Public Radio's Joe Sonka explains.