Why Voting to Release Epstein Files is 'Emotional' for Rep. Nancy Mace

The House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday to force the Department of Justice to release all of its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019. South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace explains why she's voting to release the files.

Then, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is making his first visit to the White House after the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. NPR's Danielle Kurtzeleben tells us more.

And, on the ground in war-torn Sudan, aid groups say the malnutrition crisis is the worst since the start of the civil war more than two years ago. Myriam Laaroussi with Doctors Without Borders explains what her team is seeing and what they are doing to help.