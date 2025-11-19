How Epstein Files Have ‘Ripped MAGA Apart’

President Trump is expected to sign a bill forcing the Justice Department to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was friends with rich and powerful men, including President Trump, before he became a politician.

The bill sailed through the House and Senate on Tuesday after Trump withdrew his opposition to it. But the battle over the Epstein files has revealed deep divisions between the president and some of his most ardent Make America Great Again supporters. The Bulwark’s Will Sommer explains.

And, Liz Stein, a survivor of Epstein’s abuse and an anti-trafficking advocate, joins us to discuss the vote to release the files.