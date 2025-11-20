What the Delayed Jobs Report Says About the Economy

The Labor Department released September's monthly jobs report, showing employers added 119,000 jobs, which is the strongest increase since April. But it also shows the unemployment rate ticking up. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us.

Then, we speak with two California congressmen, Democrat Sam Liccardo and Republican Kevin Kiley, about their proposal to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits for another two years, as well as other health care reform ideas that lawmakers are considering ahead of a planned vote next month.

And, more than 4,000 students in the Cincinnati Public School System are experiencing homelessness. We hear from Rebeka Beach, program manager at Project Connect, the homeless advocacy organization within the school system, about its plan to help those students and their families.