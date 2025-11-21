How to Make the Mac and Cheese That Has the Internet Salivating

TikTok chef Tineke "Tini” Younger went viral in 2023 for her mac and cheese recipe, and it’s become a Thanksgiving staple for home cooks. Younger joins us to share her recipe and tips for making it. Her number one recommendation? Shred your own cheese.

And, roasting can bring out the flavors of vegetables with little effort. Resident chef Kathy Gunst shares tips for roasting and recipes that make squash, cabbage and other produce shine.

Then, a stew is not a soup, and a soup is not a stew. In general, a stew is thicker and more of a comfort food that sticks to the ribs. Gunst details some recipes for hearty stews, perfect for winter.