Why State Election Officials Say the Trump Administration Misled Them

Ten secretaries of state are demanding answers from the Trump administration. Earlier this month, they wrote a letter to the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security with concerns about how voter information they were asked to submit would be used. Arizona's Secretary of State Adrian Fontes talks about the letter and the implications for midterms.

Then, a religious nonprofit and several Catholic clergy are suing the Trump administration for blocking them from ministering to people at an ICE detention center near Chicago. Father David Inczauskis tells us more.

And, a record number of Indigenous people from around the world took part in COP30. Indigenous Climate Action's Rosalyn Boucha explains what the talks accomplished and whether indigenous concerns were addressed.