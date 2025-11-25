© 2025 WKNO FM
Here & Now

Can a Member of the Military Disobey an 'Illegal' Order?

Published November 25, 2025 at 9:03 PM CST

The Pentagon is investigating former Navy officer and current Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly for calling for troops to disobey "illegal orders." Former Air Force Deputy Judge Advocate General Steve Lepper joins us to break down the complicated military justice system.

Then, where might the U.S. pressure campaign on Venezuela lead? We talk with Michael Shifter, former president of the Inter-American Dialogue and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University's Center for Latin American Studies.

And, two Senate Democrats want to know why a White House official intervened in a federal investigation on behalf of pro-Trump influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, who are accused of sex trafficking. ProPublica's Avi Asher-Schapiro tells us more.

