Why Elliott Abrams Wants Trump to Topple Maduro

The White House is contradicting earlier reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a verbal order to conduct a secondary strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean in September. The strike, which killed two remaining survivors from the first offense, has drawn scrutiny from both sides of the aisle. NPR's Tom Bowman joins us.

Then, Elliott Abrams, a former special representative for Venezuela in the first Trump administration, talks about why he thinks regime change in Venezuela is “the only way forward.”