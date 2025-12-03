Trump's Tirade Against Somali Immigrants

President Trump made inflammatory comments about Somali immigrants living in the U.S on Tuesday, calling them "garbage." His comments come amid reports that the administration is planning to launch an ICE operation in Minnesota to target primarily undocumented Somali migrants. The Minnesota Reformer's Madison McVan joins us.

Then, a planned meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a U.S. delegation led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner is off after talks in Russia earlier this week ended with no breakthrough. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley tells us more.

And, Michael and Susan Dell announced on Wednesday that they'll give $250 to 25 million children, in investment accounts. Wailin Wong, host of Planet Money's the Indicator, explains.