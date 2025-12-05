How ICE Raids are Testing Police-Community Relationships

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, discusses how local police departments are caught between following federal immigration directives and maintaining community trust.

And, President Trump has been denigrating the community of more than 80,000 Somali migrants living in Minnesota. Khalid Omar, an organizer with the Minnesota interfaith group Isaiah, explains the impact on his community.

Then, if raccoons are wild animals, why are they so darn cute? There may be a scientific reason: Urban raccoons are showing early signs of domestication. Raffaela Lesch, a researcher at the University of Arkansas, shares more.