Supreme Court Hears Case That Could Give Trump More Power

The Supreme Court is considering whether to allow President Trump to fire Rebecca Slaughter, a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission, not for cause, but because she doesn't fit in with the agenda. Law professor and former assistant U.S. attorney Kim Wehle weighs in.

Then, the Department of Homeland Security has arrested dozens of people in New Orleans since the Trump administration expanded its crackdown to the city. Bobbi-Jeanne Misick, immigration reporter at Verite News, explains how immigrant communities in the city are preparing for possible raids.

And, Frank Gehry, whose designs helped redefine modern architecture, died Friday at the age of 96. Design critic Alexandra Lange talks about his legacy.