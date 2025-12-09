Why Trump is Letting Nvidia Sell Powerful AI Chips to China

President Trump will allow technology giant Nvidia to sell its second-best artificial intelligence chips to China. The move reverses years of policy restrictions and could help push China farther along in the AI race. "Chip War" author Chris Miller shares more.

Then, Paramount launched a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery after Warner Bros. agreed last week to sell its streaming and studio businesses to Netflix. David Ellison, the son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, bought Paramount this summer. The Ellisons have strong ties to Trump.

And a firm run by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner would help finance Paramount's bid. NPR’s David Folkenflik explains what this could mean for U.S. consumers.