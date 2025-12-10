Could a Tax on Billionaires Solve California's Inequality Crisis?

Democrats are criticizing President Trump's affordability speech for not focusing that much on affordability. We learn more from The Washington Post's Matt Viser, who attended the president's rally.

Then, it's not just affordability that's becoming a problem; so is inequality. Now, California is debating one potential solution: a tax on the wealth held by that state's billionaires. North Carolina State University professor Christina Lewellen discusses the pros and cons of a wealth tax.