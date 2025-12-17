Why Trump's Blockade Might Wreck Venezuelan Economy But Not Topple Maduro

President Trump has ordered a complete blockade on "all sanctioned oil vessels” in and out of Venezuela. Rice University professor Francisco J. Monaldi explains how the move, if enforced strictly, could devalue local currency, increase inflation and contribute to political instability in Venezuela.

Then, a Hong Kong court convicted former media mogul and pro-democracy supporter Jimmy Lai on national security charges. He faces life in prison. Lai’s daughter, Claire Lai, joins us to discuss her father’s conviction.