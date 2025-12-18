Trump Moves to Dismantle a ‘Global Mothership’ of Climate Research

The Trump administration says it will dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research, a cornerstone for American climate and weather science. Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy, explains what this could mean for climate research.

Then, President Trump has softened his approach to China as the rivalry between China and the U.S. grows. Jane Perlez, former Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, details where U.S.-China relations are headed.

Click here for our full conversation on Trump's push to bring tiny Japanese cars to the U.S.