Redacted Epstein Files Reveal 'Little New Insight'

AP's Eric Tucker talks about what's new and what's next following the Department of Justice's partial release of documents about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including two images of President Trump, which the DOJ removed from public view, then reposted on Sunday.

Then, the Kentucky bourbon brand Jim Beam will pause operations at its main distillery in January 2026, with no clarity on whether it will be a long or short term move. Bourbon historian Susan Reigler joins us.

And, the Lumbee Tribe has been pushing for federal recognition for more than a century. Last week, they finally achieved that goal through the passage of a defense bill in Congress. But not all tribes are happy about the recognition. AP's Graham Lee Brewer tells us more.