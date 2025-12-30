© 2026 WKNO FM
What Hit Show ‘Pluribus’ Says About Society and Individuality

Published December 30, 2025 at 3:35 PM CST

The new hit science fiction show “Pluribus” takes place in a world where a hive mind links everyone’s thoughts and actions in the name of collective good. Karolina Wydra plays Zosia and joins us to talk about the show’s popularity and what it says about society.

Then, writer-director-producer Rian Johnson and his cousin, composer Nathan Johnson, talk about merging mystery and faith in their newest addition to the “Knives Out” franchise: “Wake Up Dead Man.”

