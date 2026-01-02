Trump Threatens Intervention as Deadly Protests Rock Iran

Protests in Iran have stretched on for six days, sparked by rising prices and the collapse of the country’s currency, the rial. Johns Hopkins University professor Vali Nasr joins us.

And, Israel will soon ban more than three dozen aid organizations operating in Gaza. The American Friends Service Committee is one of those groups. AFSC's Kerri Kennedy explains why she thinks complying with Israel’s demands would put workers at risk.

Then, a group that tracks conflicts around the world says in a new report that "high levels of conflict are the new normal." Clionadh Raleigh details what her organization’s report found.