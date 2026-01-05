© 2026 WKNO FM
Here & Now

Trump Wants Venezuela’s Oil. What Happens Next?

Published January 5, 2026 at 3:23 PM CST

When President Trump spoke about Venezuela's future on Saturday, after the U.S. military action and arrest of its president, Nicolás Maduro, he said that the country's decimated oil infrastructure will be rebuilt and start making money again. Rice University's Francisco Monaldi talks about the major challenges of rebuilding the Venezuelan oil industry and how it will require many years and tens of billions of dollars.

Then, Adelys Ferro, an immigration activist in Doral, Florida, the American city with the most Venezuelans, talks about how her community is feeling after Maduro’s capture.

And, Texas Tech University Law School's Geoffrey Corn talks about the legal issues surrounding Maduro's capture.

