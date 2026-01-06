'He died in vain': Brother of fallen Capitol officer on rewriting of Jan. 6

Police officer Brian Sicknick died after being assaulted while defending the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. His brother, Craig Sicknick, explains his anger and frustration over false narratives about that day and President Trump’s sweeping pardons of people charged or convicted of participating in the attack.

And, Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is one of the lawmakers demanding more information about U.S. operations in Venezuela. She lays out the questions she still has about the removal of President Nicolás Maduro.

Then, Douglas Farah, president of IBI Consultants, breaks down what could happen in Venezuela following Maduro’s arrest, and NPR’s Joe Hernandez details what we know about the criminal prosecution of Maduro at a New York City court.