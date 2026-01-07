After Venezuela, where will the 'Donroe Doctrine' go next?

Venezuelan investigative journalist Roberto Deniz discusses concerns that forces loyal to the new regime in Venezuela are cracking down against critics of the U.S. ouster of President Nicolás Maduro.

Then, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that President Trump wants to buy Greenland, not invade it, according to the New York Times. Security analyst Jim Walsh looks at the administration's goals.

And, while Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's ouster came as a surprise to most, a better on the Polymarket cryptocurrency platform made $400,000 in profits in a series of wagers, the last coming just hours before the U.S. operation began. The bets are raising red flags among market watchers who say the winner likely relied on insider information. NPR's Bobby Allyn explains.