Minnesota lawmakers fear 'cover-up' as FBI takes over ICE shooting investigation

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agent acted in self-defense, but witnesses and Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey dispute that claim. Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic shares more details.

And, Minnesota State Sen. Scott Dibble’s district is next to where Good was killed. He details what he’s seen in the aftermath of the shooting, including the investigation into the killing and community vigils for Good.

Then, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is set to shut down in May. It’s the oldest continuously-running newspaper in the United States. Andrew Conte from the Center for Media Innovation explains the impact.