'KPop Demon Hunters': Inside the music behind the Netflix hit

The Golden Globes are this weekend, and the hit movie KPop Demon Hunters is up for three awards, including one for best original song. The movie has become a global sensation for Netflix in part because of its catchy soundtrack. Ian Eisendrath is the man behind the music.

As executive music producer of the film, he worked from the story's conception to make the music stand out and tell a story. Eisendrath talks about working with top K-pop performers and producers to create the film's history-making, chart topping soundtrack.

And, America's Test Kitchen's senior book editor Joe Gitter shares his advice and tips for how to make and experience excellent mocktails for Dry January.