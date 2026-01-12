How the Federal Reserve is fighting back as Trump threatens its independence

The Trump administration is threatening criminal charges against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell said it’s part of a pressure campaign from the administration to lower interest rates. Economist Jason Furman explains more.

And, in Iran, more than 500 people have been killed during anti-government protests since they started in late December, according to the Washington-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. Alireza Nader, former researcher at RAND and the U.S. Treasury, joins us.

Then, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have unveiled a plan to offer free child care for 2-year-olds. Citizens Unions’ Grace Rauh details what this could mean for families.