New reporting finds immigration agents are using banned chokeholds to make arrests

After an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis last week, there’s widespread outrage over the use of force by federal immigration officers across the country. That includes chokeholds, even though that tactic was banned in most cases after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. ProPublica's Nicole Foy tells us more.

Then, Phil Gunson, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, gives an update from Caracas on the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.