How the DOJ is politicizing Minneapolis ICE investigation

The Justice Department pushed federal prosecutors in Minnesota to investigate the widow of Renee Macklin Good rather than the immigration agent who killed her. Georgetown Law professor Mary McCord explains the pressure campaign and the subsequent resignation of six prosecutors.

And, historian Julian Zelizer said videos “once provided a powerful counterweight to official narratives.” But in the age of misinformation, the role of video has been eroded. He unpacks the role of video footage in Macklin Good’s killing in Minneapolis and the aftermath.

Then, President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Grist’s Jake Bittle details this dramatic move against global climate action.