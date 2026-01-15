Native Americans say they're being swept up by ICE

This week the Oglala Sioux Tribe said tribal members were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after raids in Minnesota. AP's Graham Lee Brewer tells us more.

Then, President Trump is threatening to send the military to Minneapolis after another tense night there. Habon Abdulle, the executive director of the nonprofit Ayada Leads in Minneapolis, explains the toll on the Somali community there.

And, Wyoming lawmakers are proposing sweeping budget cuts to the state's health care system, economic development council, and only four-year public university, even though the state has a budget surplus. WyoFile reporter Maggie Mullen talks about why lawmakers are proposing these cuts and what they would mean for residents.