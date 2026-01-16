© 2026 WKNO FM
Is Plato woke? Texas professor banned from teaching ‘Symposium’

Published January 16, 2026 at 3:59 PM CST

Texas A&M University adopted a rule last November banning the teaching of “race and gender ideology,” which includes Plato’s 2,400-year-old “Symposium.” Professor Martin Peterson explains how he thinks the move will hurt his philosophy students.

Then, Bob Weir, a founding member of and guitarist for the Grateful Dead, died this month. Music journalist Alan Paul unpacks Weir's rhythm guitar playing style and how it defined rock & roll music.

And, in California, three people have died, and dozens more are sick after eating death cap mushrooms. Interim health officer for Sonoma County, Dr. Michael Stacey, explains more.

