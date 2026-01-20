MAGA in Europe: Make America Go Away

President Trump is escalating his pressure campaign to acquire Greenland from Denmark and threatening more tariffs against Europe. Liana Fix from the Council on Foreign Relations explains how European nations are responding.

Then, the Department of Homeland Security claims to have arrested 3,000 criminal migrants in Minnesota over the last six weeks. But, as Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic reports, that number is misleading, and U.S. citizens are getting caught up in immigration operations too.

And, Tuesday marks one year of Trump’s second term. Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer says Trump has expanded presidential power to advance his agenda, something Republicans have been trying to do for decades, despite claims of favoring a limited federal government.