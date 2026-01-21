© 2026 WKNO FM
Here & Now

Trump at Davos: 'I won't use force' to acquire Greenland

Published January 21, 2026 at 2:58 PM CST

In a highly awaited speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump said he's seeking immediate negotiations for the ownership of Greenland. Kurt Volker, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, joins us to discuss Trump's speech.

Then, the Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday in a case about President Trump's efforts to fire Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. We speak with Mark Chenoweth, president of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, and Ty Cobb, former special counsel to Trump in his first administration.

