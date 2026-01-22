Jack Smith testifies he has proof Trump tried to overturn 2020 election

Former special counsel Jack Smith said in front of the House Judiciary Committee that, if the Justice Department was able to investigate President Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election results, a jury would have found him guilty. Politico’s Kyle Cheney shares more from Smith’s testimony.

Then, Kaohly Her, mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota, explains what she’s seeing in her city as brutal Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations continue. Her has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department.

And, Russian officials have been responding cheerfully to the growing rift between the U.S. and its NATO allies in Europe. The American Enterprise Institute's Angela Stent details how Trump’s push to control Greenland affects Russia’s geopolitical strategy.