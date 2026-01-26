Sen. Warren urges lawmakers to ‘vote hell no’ on ICE funding

President Trump said on Monday that border czar Tom Homan will head to Minnesota following the shooting death of Alex Pretti over the weekend by a federal immigration agent. Minnesota Public Radio's Brian Bakst shares more.

Then, the budget for ICE is part of a package of spending bills that must pass in the Senate on Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) explains why she’s urging lawmakers to vote no on ICE funding.

And, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, D.C., traveled to Minneapolis last week with other faith leaders. She shares why she’s speaking out against the surge of immigration agents in Minneapolis.