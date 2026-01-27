Why a Minneapolis pastor went from Trump supporter to critic

Sergio Amezcua is a pastor from Minnesota who voted for President Trump in 2024. He's now speaking out against the Trump administration's immigration policies. We speak with him about how his congregation is responding to ICE in the Twin Cities.

Then, Legal Rights Center community defense attorney Anna Hall shares the advice she and her group give to people monitoring federal agents conducting immigration raids in Minneapolis.

And, the killing of two people at the hands of federal officials has Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer thinking back to May 4, 1970, when National Guard troops opened fire and killed four students protesting the Vietnam War at Kent State University in Ohio. He joins us.