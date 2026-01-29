Minnesota superintendent on 'fearful' students being followed by masked ICE agents

In one suburban school district outside Minneapolis, at least four students have been picked up by federal immigration agents over the last few weeks. Columbia Heights Public Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik talks about the mood in her district.

Then, White House border czar Tom Homan says he will "draw down" the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota if state officials cooperate with the Trump administration on their immigration crackdown. Minnesota Public Radio's Brian Bakst explains how Homan's message is being received in Minnesota.

And, the Brennan Center’s Lauren-Brooke Eisen discusses how a huge increase in ICE spending in the past year is fueling what she calls the "detention-industrial complex" for migrants arrested in the United States.