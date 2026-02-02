The future of ICE funding and reform

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Department of Homeland Security official John Sandweg talks about what it means if the DHS remains shut down in a dispute over reforming tactics used by ICE agents.

Then, ICE agents have an array of surveillance technologies at their fingertips, including facial recognition software, cellphone tracking devices and drones. WIRED reporter Caroline Haskins reports that the agency has been utilizing these tools in its immigration crackdown. She joins us.

And, evidence shows that singing is not just a natural and enjoyable human activity, but it also has real health benefits. It can lower blood pressure, improve oxygen flow, and lower stress. We hear from lecturer in dance Elinor Harrison.