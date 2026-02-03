Epstein survivor: ‘We will not stop’

The Department of Justice released 3.5 million documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. Liz Stein, a survivor of Epstein’s abuse, said she and other survivors will not stop fighting for the other 3 million files to be made public.

Then, the FBI seized records from the 2020 election from an election center in Georgia this week. And the Justice Department is also creating a database of voter information and trying to make it easier for states to reject mail-in ballots. Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellows talks about election integrity ahead of 2026.

And, a number of people, including journalists, have been arrested in connection with a protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, last month. Reporter Georgia Fort is one of them. She shares more about her experience.