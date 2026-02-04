Ukraine and Russia start peace talks as attacks continue

Representatives from the U.S., Ukraine and Russia met in Abu Dhabi for a second round of peace talks as Russia continues to bomb Ukraine. The Financial Times' Christopher Miller of the Financial Times talks about the latest developments from Kyiv.

Then, a judge blocked the Trump Administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S. Rose-Thamar Joseph, co-founder of the nonprofit Haitian Support Center in Springfield, Ohio, joins us.

And, seven fishermen aboard their vessel called the Lily Jean are presumed dead after it sank in the Atlantic Ocean last Friday. WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports on how it's hitting the Gloucester community, the anchor of the country's oldest fishing port.