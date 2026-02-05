Why New Mexico is taking Meta to court

New Mexico's Department of Justice says Meta has knowingly allowed the social media platforms Instagram and Facebook to become the "largest online marketplace for predators seeking to exploit children." NM Attorney General Raúl Torrez tells us about the "shocking" evidence he says his office has uncovered as opening arguments in the state's lawsuit against Meta begin next week.

Then, the last remaining nuclear arms deal between U.S. and Russia expired today. Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh explains what comes next.

And, UNICEF spokesperson Jonathan Crickx is on his sixth mission to Gaza. He talks about the state of the ceasefire, the impact of recent heavy rains in the area, and the effort to bring children back to schools and learning centers.