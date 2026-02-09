© 2026 WKNO FM
Here & Now

Epstein co-conspirator refuses to answer lawmakers' questions

Published February 9, 2026 at 3:41 PM CST

On Monday, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's convicted co-conspirator, invoked her Fifth Amendment rights during a virtual deposition before the House Oversight Committee. Investigative journalist Vicky Ward talks about what that means and explains how the release of files related to the Epstein investigation threatens to take down UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

And, pro-democracy advocate and former media mogul Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison after he was convicted in a Hong Kong court last year on charges of endangering national security and conspiracy to publish seditious articles. His daughter Claire Lai joins us.

Then, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show took viewers on a musical tour of Puerto Rico. Alana Casanova-Burgess of the podcast “La Brega” dissects his performance.

