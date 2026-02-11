© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here & Now

Netanyahu, Trump and what comes next in Iran

Published February 11, 2026 at 2:36 PM CST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington, D.C., to weigh in on President Trump's negotiations with Iran. Jake Sullivan, former President Joe Biden's national security advisor, explains more.

Then, the Environmental Protection Agency is rescinding a scientific finding that allows the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. Science and sustainability professor Michael Mann details what this means for the fight against climate change.

Tags
Here & Now Here & Now