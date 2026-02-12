‘Operation Metro Surge’ to end in Minnesota

Border czar Tom Homan said the Trump administration's controversial months-long immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota that led to the deaths of two American citizens and widespread outrage across the country will conclude. Minnesota Public Radio’s Brian Bakst explains what the drawdown might look like.

Then, the Trump administration has locked up hundreds of children in its mass deportation campaign in conditions their parents describe as cold, crowded and unsanitary. ProPublica reporter Mica Rosenberg received letters and videos from dozens of detainees — half of them kids — at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas, and shares more.

And, this week, the airspace over El Paso, Texas, shut down briefly. Was a party balloon sighting the cause? And did border officials shoot it down with a Pentagon-supplied laser without first coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration? The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe breaks down what happened.