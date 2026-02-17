Remembering Jesse Jackson

The Rev. Jesse Jackson had a long career fighting for racial justice, from founding the Rainbow PUSH Coalition to running for president twice. He died on Tuesday at age 84. Bishop William Barber II, who knew Jackson, shares a remembrance.

Then, Dorris Wright is one of the original Greenville Eight. She worked with Jackson to desegregate the Greenville, S.C., public library in 1960, and details her time with him.

And, Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall died Sunday at the age of 95. We revisit his 2021 conversation with Here & Now’s Robin Young about his long career in film.