What sparked the nation's worst measles outbreak in decades

Nearly 1,000 people in South Carolina have been infected in a measles outbreak that started in a largely unvaccinated community in October. Dr. Martha Edwards, president of the South Carolina chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, explains how this outbreak has spread so quickly.

And, social justice groups are remembering the Rev. Jesse Jackson. We look at how his civil rights leadership led to some of the activism we see today with Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.