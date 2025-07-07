WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 7, 2025

— As FedEx reshuffles certain operations, the company will be laying off more than 480 employees.

— Dr. Bruce Randolph has been named interim director of the Shelby County Health Department following Dr. Michelle Taylor’s planned departure on Aug. 1.

— President Donald Trump has nominated US Attorney Michael Dunavant to be chief federal prosecutor for the Western District of Tennessee.

— Tennessee hunger-fighting advocates warn that proposed cuts to SNAP, formerly food stamps, could deepen food insecurity as the budget reconciliation bill returns to the House.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

