© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 7, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:06 AM CDT

— As FedEx reshuffles certain operations, the company will be laying off more than 480 employees.

— Dr. Bruce Randolph has been named interim director of the Shelby County Health Department following Dr. Michelle Taylor’s planned departure on Aug. 1.

— President Donald Trump has nominated US Attorney Michael Dunavant to be chief federal prosecutor for the Western District of Tennessee.

— Tennessee hunger-fighting advocates warn that proposed cuts to SNAP, formerly food stamps, could deepen food insecurity as the budget reconciliation bill returns to the House.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom